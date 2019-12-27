Crazy in Love with the Noughties at Kavanaghs

The peeps who brought you Smash Hits present Hollaback, playin Nothin’ but Noughties, at Kavanaghs Venue in Portlaoise this Christmas week.

They’ve dialled up Napster and downloaded all the biggest hits from Shakira, Nelly, Beyonce, Usher, 50 Cent, Eric Prydz, Eminem, Fedde le Grand, MGMT, Black Eyed Peas and many more.

They’re gonna party like it’s no longer 1999 coz it’s Y2K and they’re Crazy In Love with the Noughties.

Whenever, Wherever it is, the Hollaback show is B-A-N-A-N-A-S!

So, if you wanna Party Like It’s Your Birthday, or Get Busy In Da Club, then Call On Me coz it’s gettin Hot In Herre and HOLLABACK Hollaback gonna get All The Single Ladies and the P.I.M.P.s goin’ cray cray on the dancefloor One More Time!

Hollaback - Oops they did it again!

Check out Hollaback at Kavanaghs in Portlaoise, on December 27, at 9.30pm.