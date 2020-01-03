All the magic of Aslan on stage

Aslan's extraordinary singer and frontman Christy Dignam and his lifelong friend and co-founder of Aslan, songwriter/guitarist Joe Jewell perform together next week at Dunamaise Arts Centre.

In this intimate acoustic show featuring the main hit songs of Aslan; Crazy World and This Is, the duo will also perform some very special cover songs by other artists such as David Bowie and Pink Floyd that inspired the duo throughout their rock n roll career with Aslan.

Christy and Joe relate many great stories of the origin of the songs, and some stories of their good and bad times on the road, in this truly beautiful musical acoustic experience. If you love great music and a good laugh, this is the real deal.

The show comes to the Dunamaise next Wednesday, January 8. Tickets are priced €25, contact the box office on 057 8663355.