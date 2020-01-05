The legend of Luke Kelly returns this January

The Legend of Luke Kelly comes to Kavanaghs in Portlaoise next weekend, in arguably the best tribute act to the great Dublin singer.

Kelly has left an indelible mark as being the greatest folk artist of the 20th Century and his music is widely regarded as one of Ireland's cultural treasures.

Multi-instrumentalist Chris Kavanagh was raised on Irish music and has been singing Irish folk songs since he was three years old. He learned to play the piano by ear when he was five and his love and passion for Luke Kelly's music led him to learn to play the five-string long neck banjo in 2001.

Chris bears a remarkable resemblance to Luke, while his singing talents capture the depth and passion of the great man he was so heavily influenced by.

Over the years he has amazed audiences following powerful sell-out performances in prominent Irish venues such as Vicar Street & The Cork Opera House with the regular attendance of Luke Kelly's family.

The Legend of Luke Kelly comes to Kavanaghs on Friday, January 10 at 9.30pm.