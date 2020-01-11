Search is on for arty Laois kids

The search to find the young artists who will excel in this year’s Texaco Children’s Art Competition has begun.

Last year two students from Co. Laois won prizes in the event which is now in its 66th year and widely acknowledged as the longest running arts sponsorship in Ireland.

Acknowledged as the longest running arts sponsorship in the history of art sponsoring in Ireland, the competition has been in existence since 1955 and has enjoyed an unbroken history of success.

The closing date for entries is Friday, February 28, 2020 with judging to take place in March.

Winners will be announced in mid-April, with prizegiving to follow in May.

Judges hope to see outstanding creativity and talent reflected in the finest and widest choice of entries that received.

With an annual entry of over 20,000 paintings, the Texaco Children's Art Competition is one that has touched the lives of virtually every family in Ireland at some time or another.

Details are available through Texaco service stations and online at the website at www.texacochildrensart.com.