Laois TV and film talent public meeting

There is a public meeting planned in the Dunamaise Arts Centre this month to establish a pool of local talent working in television and film.

This is for anyone working in, involved in and/or interested in the screen sector, including film, TV, animation, commercials, video games, visual effects, acting, screen writing, producing, directing, sound, lighting, casting, location, scouting, film studies, etc.

The aim of the meeting is to find out more about what you do, where you are based, what your screen sector interests are, what resource challenges you face, how Laois can develop and resource its screen sector.

To secure a place at the meeting, contact Ann Lawlor, Creative Ireland Laois, project manager by Friday January 17, email alawlor@creativelaois.ie, telephone 087 6564548.