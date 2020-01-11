Three Tenors in concert in Mountrath

Creating a storm around the country, Ireland’s most popular trio, The Three Tenors Ireland will be in concert at St Fintan’s Church, Mountrath, this February.

The Three Tenors have been the only Irish trio act to perform annually for over ten years in such prestigious venues as the National Concert Hall, Dublin (with distinguished fans such as the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins in attendance), Cork Opera House and Belfast Lyric Theatre (sell-outs in all three venues).

With a fantastic brand new show for spring 2020 season, Ireland’s favourite trio, Kenneth, Paul and Kevin, provide the feel good factor. The three lads promise a fabulous night to remember as they perform an inspiring, uplifting selection of popular classic numbers and exciting Celtic flavoured numbers.

Three Tenors In Concert takes place at St Fintan’s Church, Mountrath, on Friday, February 21, at 8pm.

Tickets are now on sale and may be purchased from ticket sellers at numerous businesses around Mountrath.