The genuine article in Freud's self portrait

The Dunamaise Arts Centre's programme of films for 2020 kicks off in two weeks' time with Lucian Freud: A Self Portrait.

One of the most celebrated painters of our time, Lucian Freud’s self-portraits give a fascinating insight into both his psyche and his development as a painter. This intensely compelling film reveals his life and work though a landmark exhibition of self-portraits at the Royal Academy of Arts, London, featuring key interviews with past sitters, friends and leading art experts as well as a rare visit to Freud’s painting studio.

The film screens Tuesday, January 21, at 11am, tickets are priced €10.