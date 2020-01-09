Take It Easy with great music

You can check out any time you want, but you can never leave the music of The Eagles behind and all the magic of the group is brought to life in this in great tribute act.

Playing all the hits from 1972 right up to the modern day classics, Absolute Eagles are devoted Eagles fans and have worked to reproduce every nuance of the original records.

From tight five part vocals to intricate guitar harmonies, Absolute Eagles will take you on a musical journey through the hits of one of the greatest bands of all time.

Absolute Eagles were delighted that our December show was ran in conjunction with Guitarist Ireland’s annual Christmas fundraiser for Crumlin Children's Hospital. They managed to raise a whopping €1,355, and the total raised last year for the hospital was in excess of €24,000.

Absolute Eagles play Kavanaghs at 9.30pm this Saturday, January 11. Tickets are priced €19.