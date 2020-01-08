Beat the January blues with Laois Macra na Feirme capers

Laois Macra na Feirme are hosting the National FBD Capers Semi-Final this Saturday, January 11, in Mountmellick Macra Hall.

Teams from Mountmellick, Nenagh, Callan, Athboy and Killarney Macra Clubs will compete for two spots at this year’s national finals which will be held on Saturday, February 1.

Capers is a variety show, with performances ranging from singing and dancing to comedy and drama. The event is open to everyone to attend. Admission is €12 (€10 for Macra members) with refreshments served on the night. Doors open at 7pm.

Laois Macra would like to take this opportunity to wish all those participating on the day the very best of luck, particularly Mountmellick Macra. Mountmellick Macra have spent the past months practicing dance routines, harmonies, instrumentals and comedies. The hard work paid off last year as Mountmellick Macra who came second place in the national finals.

Throughout the year, Macra Na Feirme holds various competitions including sports, drama, public speaking, talent and in agriculture. If you would like to find out more

about joining a club in Laois Macra na Feirme, private message Laois Macra Na Feirme Facebook Page.