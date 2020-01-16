Celebrity UK foot reader is coming to Laois

A celebrity Foot Reader who is a regular on British television is coming to Laois to give a foot reading seminar.

Jane Sheehan, who describes herself as TV’s celebrity Foot Reader, promises to share the secrets of the hidden meanings in feet and toes.

Foot reading (or solestry) is described as analysing the structure and texture of the feet to understand emotions and personality.

She will reveal the techniques used to ‘read’ personality traits and emotions in the feet in two special workshops in Ireland, one in the Golden Egg Holistic studio in Portlaoise in Laois and another in Limerick in March.

Jane is a regular on ITV’s This Morning and has also featured on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing spin-off show It Takes Two. Her book, Let’s Read Our Feet, is reportedly the number 1 best seller on Amazon.

"We are all used to changing our facial expressions and hiding our true feelings, but we can’t do that with our feet – they tell the truth. Simply by analysing the shapes of feet and toes, we can tell an awful lot about a person. Anyone coming to my workshops will not only learn something of use to their clients, but also learn about themselves via their feet. They love hearing the anecdotes I use to illustrate the points and they love applying the knowledge to their own life story and often

during the classes there are moments where you can see the students moved to delight when they realise that the blemish I’m interpreting also relates to a long term client of theirs and gives them an insight that will help progress their treatment.” she said.

Jane has been teaching her skills to reflexologists and other therapists for over 15 years. Foot reading is an additional skill adopted by holistic therapists to help them work with clients at a new level of understanding.

As well as therapists, Jane sees many individuals attending her classes in order to develop a deeper self-awareness and make changes and improvements in their own well-being.

Anyone attending one of Jane’s workshops is promised to expect to holistically enhance their knowledge, by learning an unusual skill that will allow them to consider their own personal development and growth from a completely unexpected source whilst having lots of fun and insights about themselves in the process.

The Laois seminar is on February 29 and March 1 and costs €280 for two days or €140 per day, with people advised to bring their own lunches.

See details of the Laois seminar here.