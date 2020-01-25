Unlocking the artistry within

A new exhibition of work is on display in the Dunamaise Arts Centre showcasing art and crafts from students in prison and post release centres.

Unlock was officially launched by Minister Charlie Flanagan on Friday, January 10.

This exhibition provides a unique insight on the number of people in custody who take up art as a means of self-expression and how participation in art and craft classes regularly unlocks genuine talent in prisoners, giving rise to the title of the exhibition and the many impressive examples of stained glass, ceramics, weaving, jewellery, etc, showcased in Unlock.

Unlock runs at Dunamaise Arts Centre until Februar7 29, 2020.

Opening times are Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 5.30pm, Saturday, 9.30am to 5pm. The centre is closed Sundays.