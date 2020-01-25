Flat to the mat fun at arts centre

There's a show coming to Portlaoise where the participants tie themselves in knots to entertain the crowds, when American Wrestling unfolds on the stage of the Dunamaise Arts Centre next month.

The earth will shake and shatter, when worlds collide this year, as the wrestling.ie warriors take to the ring for an epic-encounter.

The arena will crumble, as the American Wrestling Superstars get ready to rumble, in a one-night, knockout championship tournament to crown a new champion.

Cheer the goodies, boo the baddies, and get your tickets today for the family-bonding experience of the year. A sell-out crowd is expected, so book now to avoid disappointment. So what are you waiting for - do we have to twist your arm?

American wrestling comes to the stage of the Dunamaise on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available now priced €15/€12. There are no age restrictions to this event.