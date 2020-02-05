Portlaoise set for legendary country music show

Now seen by over 300,00 fans live and watched by millions on social media Europe's no.1 multi award winning country music show, The Legends of American Country is coming to the Dunamaise Arts Centre this month for a fantastic night of toe-tapping country music.

The 2020 tour will showcase highly acclaimed tributes to Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Don William, Patsy Cline and Kenny Rogers and new tributes to icons Hank Williams, Charley Pride, Glen Campbell, Tammy Wynette and Jim Reeves, with countless other well known hit songs in this must see musical extravaganza.

The show features four fantastic singers who are all accompanied by a superb live band of musicians with that authentic sound coupled with authentic stage set and state of the art production that will transport you all the way hand clapping and toe tapping to Nashville and back in one night. One thing’s for sure if it’s country music you like then this is the only show in town which has received over 2,000 5-star reviews and last April won the Hot Country TV award for the best country show in Europe.

Tickets for the Dunamaise Arts Centre, Portlaoise show on Saturday February 22 are now available from the venue box office on 0578663355, or online at http://www.dunamaise.ie.