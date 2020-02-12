Heartfelt shows for Valentine's in Laois

Dunamaise Arts Centre is getting all loved up in time for Valentines weekend with two wonderful shows to celebrate and enjoy.

Baking enthusiasts and those who remember Ireland’s first celebrity chef can look forward to Maura Laverty – This Was Your Life, which includes a live cookery demonstration, on Thursday, February 13, and well known music personality Ciarán Rosney who pays tribute to the Story of Glen Campbell with his five-piece band and state-of-the-art video projections on Friday, February 14.

Maura Laverty – This Was Your Life, starring Bairbre Ní Chaoimh and Pat Ryan will be a great night out.

This sparkling new play will spirit Maura Laverty, Ireland’s famous broadcaster, agony aunt, playwright, writer of banned novels and iconic cookery books, back from the dead to face a contemporary audience as a guest on the ‘This Was Your Life’ show.

Gentle on My Mind - The Glen Campbell Story will take the audience on a truly amazing journey with some of Glen Campbell’s best known hits, from Rhinestone Cowboy to Wichita Lineman.

Tickets for Maura Laverty – This Was Your Life are priced €18/€16 and tickets for The Glen Campbell Story are priced €25.