Tuck into tasty cinema at the Dunamaise

This week’s film on the big screen at the Dunamaise Arts Centre is The Peanut Butter Falcon.

Zak, a young man with Down syndrome, runs away to try to become a wrestler in this charming adventure. A strange turn of events pairs him with Tyler, an unlikely ally. Together they wind through deltas, elude capture, drink whisky, find God, catch fish and convince the kind nurse charged with Zak's return, to join them on their journey.

Starring Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson.

The film screens this Wednesday, February 12, at 8pm, with tickets priced €7/€5.