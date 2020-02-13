Wet and wild Bon Jovi tribute

Bon Jovi tribute band Slippery When Wet will be taking to the stage of Kavanagh's in Portlaoise next weekend.

Slippery When Wet is widely recognised as Ireland's foremost Bon Jovi Tribute band, playing all the hits including, Livin’ on a Prayer, It’s My Life, Always and Wanted Dead or Alive.

The band is comprised of five members who are all fine musicians in their own right, having toured with some celebrated rock bands that gigged in the RDS and SFX with Magnum, Status Quo and they have performed in New York’s famous CBGB’s with Skid Row. The band have also sold out lots of venues across Ireland.

The lead singer, Collie, believes he’s only an instrument to the audience - guiding them to the crescendo of one of the greatest rock bands on the planet, Bon Jovi.

The band plays Kavanaghs on Saturday, February 22, at 10pm. Tickets are priced €15.