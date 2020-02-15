Local talent in Laois Senior Scór

The Laois Senior Scór will take place on Friday February 28 in Portlaoise.

This competition is open to all GAA members over 17 years who can dance, sing, tell a yarn, play an instrument or be part of a novelty group. So why not get your club involved?

Scór competitions are organized along similar lines to hurling and Gaelic football championships which features events such as céilí dancing, solo singing, instrumental music, recitation/storytelling, ballad group singing, novelty acts, set dancing and table quizzes.

The winning team in each event will go on to compete in the semifinals for Leinster in Wexford on Sunday, March 8, whilst the Leinster final will take place on March 22.

To facilitate everybody, entries for this competition must be notified to the county board on administrator.laois@gaa.ie or nevinjohnp@eircom.net on or before February 14. No exceptions on this as we will need to know in advance the number of clubs participating please.