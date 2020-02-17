Irish extras wanted for Ridley Scott film with Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Adam Driver

Your chance to be in the movies with Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Adam Driver is coming up.

‘The Last Duel’ will soon be filming in Ireland and they are now advertising an Open Casting for huge crowds of Irish based film extras to attend and apply next Friday February 21 in Dublin City Centre.

‘The Last Duel’ is an Epic Period Feature Film soon to be shooting in various parts of Ireland over the coming months. It will be Directed by Ridley Scott and will star Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer.

Filming will mostly take place around Dublin, Wicklow, Meath and Tipperary. Affleck, Damon and Nicole Holofcener have written the screenplay which is based on the book ‘The Last Duel’ by Eric Jager. Set in Medieval France, the story is an epic tale of betrayal and justice.

Movie makers will be looking to directly employ LOTS of Film Extras for huge crowd scenes in the coming months. They are holding an Extras Open Casting day next week in Dublin City Centre. It is paid work and the open casting will be open to adults.

To apply, people should go along anytime between the hours stated, details below…

DUBLIN

LIBERTY HALL (SIPTU BUILDING), EDEN QUAY, DUBLIN 1, FRIDAY 21st FEBRUARY 2020 ANYTIME BETWEEN 10AM – 6.00PM.

What they are after...

Appearances… Men & Women, Bone thin, Medium or Broadly built, Sporty types, Tall, Short, Long & Short hair, Bald men & women, Naturally coloured hair or be prepared to dye it, Long and short beards, No beards, Amputees, Crooked or missing teeth.

Skills… Artisan Crafts People, Sword & Axe, Blacksmiths, Farmers, Military Trained, Marching, Archers, Bakers, Fishmongers

QUIRKY, UNUSUAL, WEIRD & WONDERFUL LOOKS OR SKILLS…STAND OUT FROM THE CROWD? EVEN IF YOU THINK YOU DON’T, WE WOULD LOVE TO SEE YOU THERE ANYWAY!!!

There will be FEATURED & SPECIAL EXTRA roles too & WE WILL be casting people on the day

You DO NOT necessarily need to have had any previous experience to apply.

Remember, THIS IS NOT A DEFINITIVE LIST OF APPEARANCES, SKILLS OR HAIRSTYLES, we wish to see all types!

-You should LIVE LOCALLY (IRELAND) to be considered & have a work visa/pps number!

-You DO NOT need an appointment and can turn up anytime between the hours stated

-To apply, you do need to attend

-You will be asked to fill out an application form, which we will give you upon arrival

-We will take a photo of each person when there after you fill out the application form

-Please only attend if you wish to apply, time is limited and we want to give everyone genuinely wishing to apply a chance.

-You will be asked to leave if you are just hanging out with friends!

- The process will only take about 20x mins when you get into the venue

-You need to be a full time resident and living in Ireland with a working visa and PPS number .

-We will not call anyone from outside of Ireland so please DO NOT travel to our open casting if you DO NOT FIT THE CRITERIA!

-We will be filming mostly in Wicklow, Meath & Tipperary.

- When we call for work/fittings, notice can sometimes be very short so availability should be good

-Please be prepared and arrive with knowledge of your measurements e.g. your Height, Chest, Dress, Shoe sizes etc. as you will be asked to put all these details on the application form

-You do not need to bring an additional CV or Headshots along, but we will accept them if you wish

- Filming will begin March 2020

- All jobs are casual/temporary

- If you arrive late to the open casting we cannot permit entry as we have only hired the venues out for a set amount of hours and need to vacate the premises at said times. Doors open at 10am sharp and will close at 6.00pm.

- If selected, we may call people anytime between now and end of filming

- When called, we will discuss dates of filming and rates of pay with people and ask you to come out to the studio for fittings before your 1st day of filming

- To give yourself a better chance. Please fill out the application forms fully and correctly, include name, telephone numbers etc!