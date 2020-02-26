Filty chat and feather dusters

A wild new comedy about a trio of 70-something cleaners facing the axe, Dirty Dusting comes to the stage of the Dunamaise Arts Centre this weekend.

Instead of taking threats of redundancy lying down, these game girls set up a phone sex service - that’s when the fun begins. Their bosses don’t know about it, their families would never guess and their very willing customers are none the wiser. The only chat-line girls with dusters, attitude and their very own bus passes.

Pure theatrical Viagra? It probably is for those who might just need the real thing! Crude? Yes. Funny? Absolutely. If you love Mrs Browns Boys and Brendan Grace come and meet their match in this must-see comedy.

Strictly over 16s, starring X-Factor’s Mary Byrne, this is a hilarious night out. The show comes to the Dunamaise on Thursday, February 27 and Friday, February 28, nightly at 8pm. Tickets are priced €18/€15.

"A dazzling, laugh-a-minute comedy.....this theatrical treasure will have you in stitches from the opening to the closing lines,” said the Newcastle Evening Chronicle.