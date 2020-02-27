Folk/blues walk down Pilgrim St

Strongly influenced by Bluegrass, Old Time Country and Folk Music, fused with traditional folk songs from this side of the Atlantic, Pilgrim St bring a warm and lively atmosphere to their music and have garnered a glowing word of mouth endorsement from venues around the country with their powerhouse live performances.

Drawing from fellow luminaries such as Hank Williams, Woody Guthrie, The Pogues and Bruce Springsteen’s Seeger Sessions outfit, Pilgrim St are about to bring their infectious melodies, harmonies and songs to venues all around the country. With a set list made up of covers and their own original songs, they have graced the stages of Electric Picnic and Vicar St plus played all over Ireland's top theatres and music venues.

Pilgrim St is comprised of Peadar Farrelly on guitar and vocals, songwriter Eugene Donegan on banjo and vocals, Eoin McDonnell on mandolin and vocals, Francis McGinn on bass, Mark Lynch on dobro, Brendan Kelly on accordion and vocals and and Cathal McQuaid on the fiddle.

Pilgrim St comes to the Dunamaise on Saturday, February 29, at 8pm, with tickets available from the venue priced €18.