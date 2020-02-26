A return to Downton Abbey

Polish up the best silver and button down the repressed emotions, as the big screen version of everyone’s favourite toffs and servants fantasy show, Downton Abbey, comes to the Dunamaise Arts Centre cinema this week.

Revisit the beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff as they prepare for a royal visit, unleashing scandal, romance and intrigue that may leave the future of Downton hanging in the balance.

Directed by Michael Engler, starring Matthew Goode, Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern.

Rated PG with a running time of 122 minutes.

The film screens at the Dunamaise this week, on Wednesday, February 26, at 8pm, with tickets for this showing priced €7/€5.