Get involved in Heritage Week

Groups and individuals in Laois are being encouraged to get their thinking caps on for events to celebrate Heritage Week 2020.

The theme of National Heritage Week 2020, which will take place from Saturday, August 15 to Sunday, August 23, will be 'Heritage and Education: Learning from our Heritage’.

Engaging with our shared heritage in Ireland and across Europe presents a rich source for learning, and an opportunity to rediscover and reconnect with the knowledge, traditions and skills of our ancestors.

This year, organisers encourage everybody to explore the close connection between education and heritage, and to consider what our heritage can teach us about our past, what it can tell us about our present and how it can provide fresh ideas for a sustainable future.

For more information on this year's theme, check out the Heritage Week website at www.heritageweek.ie