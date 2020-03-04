Learn how to write good fiction

Dunamaise Arts Centre is delighted to present a brand new addition to its programme with Start Writing Fiction lead by Norah Deay throughout the month of March.

Whether you're a complete beginner or someone who has quietly written for years, this course will make fiction writing part of your life.

Wouldn't it be great to call yourself a writer? Norah Deay has been scribbling since she was a small child but it's only as she's got older, much older, that she's given herself the time and space to sit down and write.

She's had success in the Becoming Writer competition and also with Cazart and was lucky enough to have her story, Choices, included in the LemonPress Publishing Anthology, Second Hand, Second Avenue

She moved from writing short stories to self-publishing three non-fiction and one cozy mystery book. She's also completed a self-publishing course for any would-be published author.

This four week course takes place on Tuesdays: 3, 10, 24 & 31 March and costs €50 for 4 weeks or €15 weekly.