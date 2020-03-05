Seachtain na Gaeilge in Laois

There are a number of events taking place around Laois this month as part of Seachtain na Gaeilge, celebrating Irish language culture.

Laois Arthouse in Stradbally presents Photography is fun trí Gaeilge on Wednesday, March 11.

Celebrate Seachtain na Gaeilge with a one day bi-lingual photography workshop, led by award winning photographer Pádraig Ó Flannabhra. Bring your own camera, ask questions, show your photographs, participate in an outdoor photo shoot (weather permitting) in the beautiful surroundings of Stradbally/An Sráidbhaile and review your efforts and learn. All ages welcome and it is free to attend/fáilte roimh chách agus tá sé 'saor in aisce'.

The workshop runs from 11am-1pm and 2pm-3pm and booking is required as places are limited. Telephone 057 8664013 or email artsoff@laoiscoco.ie to reserve a place.

Portlaoise Library presents an evening of Irish music, poetry, song and dance on Wednesday March 11, commencing with students from Gael Scoil Phortlaoise, singing ás gaeilge at 4.30pm. Followed by traditional Irish music at 5pm by students from Dunamase College.

Comhaltas Portlaoise will perform at 5.30pm.Ciorcal Comhrá group will recite poetry and tell stories ás gaeilge at 6pm. Lynam School of Irish Dancing will take to the stage at 6.30pm. Light refreshments will be served.

An evening of traditional Irish music and dance, courtesy of Spink Comhaltas, will be held in Abbeyleix Library on Thursday, March 12, at 6pm, to mark Seachtain na Gaeilge 2020.

Ciorcal Comhrá – Caint agus Ceol, will take place Monday March 9 and March 16 in Durrow Library from 8pm - 9pm. Fáilte roimh chách/everyone welcome.

The Ciorcail Comhrá group will meet on Thursday, March 19, at 6.15pm in Mountrath Library. Bigí linn ag caint.

Try a greeting as Gaeilge:

Hello - Dia Duit

How are you? - Conas atá tú?

You’re welcome - Tá fáilte romhat

The weather is awful - Tá an an aimsir uafásach /thar a bheith fuar (artic)

The weather is lovely - Tá an aimsir go breá / go hálainn /go haoibhinn

Cup of tea please - Cupán tae, le do thoil/ cupán tae, más é do thoil é

Cup coffee - cupán caife

Are you going to the meeting? An bhfuil tú ag dul go dtí an chrinniú?

Why not replace ‘thank you’ all week with ‘Go raibh maith agat’