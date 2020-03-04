Grease the sound of Mountrath

Mountrath Community School's first ever musical is taking place this week on Thursday 5th, Friday 6th and Saturday 7th March.

Rehearsals began in September and this weeks will see the culmination of all the hard work and dedication of the Transition Year students in MCS.

Grease the Transition Year Musical 2020 promises to be a singing, dancing and acting spectacle for all the family.

St Philomena's Hall in Mountrath provides the backdrop for these exciting threee nights.

There will also be a Grand Raffle with prizes including Dinner for 2 in Ballyfin Demense, hampers and vouchers for local businesses.

The last few tickets for the show are available from the school this week - adults €15 & children €10.