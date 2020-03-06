An afternoon's fun to really get to grips with

Grapple Kings 5 comes to the Dunamaise Arts Centre this weekend, for an afternoon of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

In the main event Jorge Santos returns to defend his welterweight belt against challenger Wagner Luvezuti. The co main event features Grapple Kings stand out Rosa Walsh against the dangerous Priscilla Batista for the GK lightweight belt.

Also planned is is the heavyweight title featuring Mariusz Domasat taking on Halldor logi and Keith McCabe taking on Chris Walsh for the middleweight belt.

The event takes place Sunday 8 March, at 5pm.