Creepy kooky fun with St Mary's CBS in Portlaoise

There’s creepy and kooky fun this week when the boys of St Mary's Portlaoise CBS presents The Addams Family with the help of girls from the neighbouring Scoil Chríost Rí .

Following on from the success of ‘Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat’, Portlaoise CBS are ready once again ready to delight audiences with this year’s production of The Addams Family, a new musical by special arrangement from Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

This is a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family, a man her parents have never met.

And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother.

Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before, keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

A firm favourite with audiences, this school musical promises a great night’s fun for all the family.

Featuring talented students from all years of Portlaoise CBS as well as students from Scoil Chríost Rí including Julia Cahill, Emma Ramsbottom, this show is directed by Curtain Call’s Karen Hackett, choreographed by Lea Carroll.

“The students have been giving up their Saturdays and lunch breaks to get together to rehearse dance routines, acting scenes and songs. It involves students from all years so we have an extremely motivated, enthusiastic and talented bunch,” Karen said.

It is based on the book by Marshall Brick and Rick Elice, music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and based on characters by Charles Addams.

The show will be staged at Dunamaise Arts Centre in Portlaoise on Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 March for four performances at 10.30am and 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced €12/€10/€4. Group rates available and tickets are on sale from the box office, telephone 057 8663355 or go to www.dunamaise.ie