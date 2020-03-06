Rathdowney Panto all set to sweep in a sense of Spring

March doesn’t always feel like Spring is here. It may still be cold outside.

But in Rathdowney, one thing is certain. It’s panto time again. The Rathdowney Pantomime group are putting on the 34th annual show.

Rehearsals are well under way. It is another original production, written by Joe Hyde and Karen Holohan. The large cast of young and old are capably directed by Karen Holohan with the musical talents of Will Cullagh getting the best out of a talented cast. It will feature a host of hit songs from the world of pop, rock and some powerful show songs.

This year’s show is called 'Rags to Riches in Japan'. Ireland have just qualified for the Rugby World cup finals, and by hook or by crook, everyone wants to go. Staying in a hotel run by the Fawltys, leads to all kinds of shenanigans. You will sing along and laugh out loud and are sure, as always, to have a great night.

The show is on in the Rathdowney Community Centre from Thursday 12th to Saturday 14th March at 8pm and on Sunday March 15th at 5:30pm. Tickets go on sale at The Card Stand in Rathdowney at 9am on Thursday 5th March. It’s great value at just €11 for an adult and €7 for children.

So after the longest February in 4 years, it’s time to celebrate the long running success that is the Rathdowney Pantomime.

We look forward to seeing you there.