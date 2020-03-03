50 countries visit Portlaoise

Produced by KMF Productions, the RTÉ television series What in the World? has filmed in over 50 countries across the globe.

To mark that milestone, as well as almost two decades on the air, RTÉ and Irish Aid have commissioned a brand-new travelling exhibition,’50 Countries, 50 Stories’, which comes to Portlaoise Library this month.

This new dedicated exhibition brings a wide range of stories together for the first time. Throughout 2020, Irish audiences will have the chance to see this free exhibition as it tours libraries across the country.

What in the World? 50 Countries 50 Stories is presented by Irish Aid, KMF Productions, and RTÉ.

Peadar King will launch the exhibition along Cllr William Aird, Laois County Council, Cathaoirleach, on Wednesday, March 4. Peadar will also launch his latest book War, Suffering and the Struggle for Human Rights.

The exhibition runs until March 14 next.