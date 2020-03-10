Electric Picnic 2020 line-up announcement countdown is on

The countdown is on to find out who will be performing at Electric Picnic 2020.

Already the festival had announced Rage Against The Machine as one of the headline acts.

The first full line-up is to be revealed tomorrow afternoon Wednesday March 11.

The biggest music and art festival in Ireland is based in the Laois village of Stradbally on the estate of the Cosby family, running from September 4 to 7 this year.