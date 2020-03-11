Songs for the Cuisle Centre at the Dunamaise

Songs for Charity is a fundraiser for the Cuisle Centre Portlaoise, taking place at the Dunamaise Arts Centre on Friday, March 13, at 7.30pm, with tickets priced €15/€12.

A musically entertaining night with Joe S and Friends, including performances from Tobi A, Jamie Murphy, Mark Walsh, Midlands ISL Learners Choir, Dickie Donnelly, the Laois African Support Group Gospel Choir, Jamie Murphy, Brian Lalor, Duo, Ruaidhrí Tierney and Steven Kelly.

All monies raised will be going directly to the The Cuisle Centre Cancer Support, Portlaoise. This is guaranteed to be a fun musical night.