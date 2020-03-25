Two weeks of music with RTÉ 2FM and ISPCC/Childline

ISPCC/Childline in association with RTÉ 2FM, along with some of Ireland's top artists are coming together to present a two week long digital live music event in support of children in Ireland.

Starting this Friday, March 27 at 7pm, people can tune into live performances, through each artists official live Instagram account and will also be broadcast live on 2FM every evening for thirty minutes and donate to support Childline and the ISPCC. Hozier will also give a very special and an exclusive performance live on the Late Late Show this coming Friday night. He wants to make an emergency appeal live to the viewers. Artists will perform each day at 7pm for two weeks, beginning with Hozier this Friday. Other artists to perform in the coming weeks are Danny O’Reilly, Wild Youth, Kodaline, Dermot Kennedy, Picture This, and Gavin James.

Announcing the much needed fundraising campaign, on the Jennifer Zamparelli Show on 2FM earlier, President of the ISPCC, Caroline Downey said; "The ISPCC mantra is never give up on a child ever, and child abuse does not disappear in a pandemic, if anything it increases.

Childline is a vital service for children in Ireland. And we ask if you can afford it please support us by donating €4 by texting the word 'childhood' to 50300 and if you have a little more to spare, please go on line www.ispcc.ie/donate-now or /www.facebook.com/ISPCCChildline."

Head of RTÉ 2FM, Dan Healy said; "2FM have partnered with the ISPCC over the last number of years and because of the 2FM Christmas Ball we have raised €600,000 each year for the charity. None of this could happen with out the ISPCC president Caroline Downey.”