Laois musician to play live online show in aid of Covid-19 community group

A Laois musician is going to give a live online performance this Friday April 10 to raise money for a Laois group of volunteers helping the community during the Covid-19 crisis.

Portlaoise singer songwriter Joe S who has performed at Electric Picnic will stream live from his Facebook page.

"This Friday from 6pm I will be playing a very special live stream for the good people of Hope For Laois Covid 19 Support Group from my home studio," Joe S says.

"They are a voluntary group set up by locals from the communities of Laois to help the most vulnerable, elderly and individuals in need stay safe during the Covid-19 crisis.

"These people are working really hard to assist in anyway they can so this show aims to lift some spirits and hopefully raise some much needed funds to help keep them doing what they're doing," he said.

Bolaji Adeyanju from Mountmellick is one of the founders of the Hope for Laois group.

"Very proud to say Joe S Music will be going live and perform for our group Hope for Laois Covid 19 Support Group on fri 10th from 6pm to 7.30 pm We aren't giving in to #COVID19 Power of humans #WeAreBetterTogether like our page to see his live performances," he said.

View Joe S performance here, from 6pm to 7.30pm on Friday April 10.

To volunteer time or supplies to Hope for Laois Covid 19 Support Group, find them at this link.

Donate via PayPal to Laoisafrica@gmail.com