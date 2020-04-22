Announcement about beloved National Steam Rally event in Laois

Stradbally in Laois has lost one of the longest running festivals in Ireland this year, also due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The National Steam Rally in Stradbally would have held its 56th annual rally this August Bank Holiday weekend.

Nigel Glynn Rally Chairman has made an announcement this Wednesday evening April 22 reluctantly cancelling it for this year.

"As a nation, we are living through unprecedented times. What we collectively decide to do now will influence the impact of COVID-19 in Ireland, in the weeks and months ahead.

"From the perspective of the Irish Steam Preservation Society the best action we can take is to heed the government advice. Our utmost priority is to protect our volunteers, exhibitors, traders and the general public that support us each and every year.

"Therefore it is with much regret that we cancel the National Steam Rally, Stradbally, Laois for 2020," they said.

"Hopefully and together with the Rally Committee's support, the 2021 National Steam Rally, Stradbally will go full steam ahead," Mr Glynn ended.