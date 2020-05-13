Popular Laois weekend street festival cancelled due to Covid-19

Covid-19 has forced the cancellation of yet another favourite in the Laois festival calendar.

Portlaoise's Old Fort Quarter Festival 2020 has been officially cancelled today by the organisers.



PJ Kavanagh, Chairman of Old Fort Quarter Committee has issued the following statement this Wednesday, May 13.

"While it is now inevitable it still comes with great sadness to announce the cancellation of this year's Old Fort Quarter Festival. The festival has continued to grow over the last 4 years and now attracts over 22,000 people to Portlaoise over the 3 days," he said.

"In line with current government guidelines it would be impossible to run a festival of this scale," he said.

They are already marking the diary for next year.

"The committee would like to thank everyone for their support and well wishes and are already planning to make the 2021 festival the biggest and best yet. Mark the dates in your diary for June 25th, 26th & 27th 2021. We hope everyone continues to stay safe in these uncertain times," PJ Kavanagh said.

The festival centres around Portlaoise's 16th century military fort and combines history and heritage family fun with live music, street food markets and family entertainment over the long weekend.