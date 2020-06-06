Niall Horan and other Irish celebs in online charity gig fundraiser for the London Irish Centre

The London Irish Centre (LIC) is delighted to announce the London Irish Charity Night In on Thursday, June 11 at 8pm, with many Irish stars joining including Niall Horan, Dermot O’Leary, Laura Whitmore, Imelda May, Robert Sheehan and many more.

The event will be streamed online via the London Irish Centre’s Facebook and YouTube pages and the EPIC Museum Stay At Home Library page.

Settle in for a fun night of music, interviews and conversation with Irish celebrities from across the UK and Ireland. The evening will also include a charity auction with the opportunity to win great prizes from Ed Sheeran and others, all for a good cause. The event is being produced with supporting partner The Lock Inn online events venue.

‘I am very proud to be patron of The London Irish Centre. The LIC does amazing work across London, and right now, they need our support. As it’s not possible to run our usual fundraising events, I’m thrilled that our friends and supporters are joining us for a little online fundraising adventure!’ - Dermot O’Leary, London Irish Centre patron.

The LIC has been providing community services and Irish culture to London since 1954 and the Covid-19 crisis has had a huge effect on its capacity to provide this support, especially to London’s large older Irish community, who are especially vulnerable and those more recently made vulnerable.

The Centre closed its doors on Wednesday, March 18 and responded to the pandemic by reshaping its services; increasing web and telephone support to deliver over 1,100 advice sessions and 1,000 health check-in calls, training up over 30 telephone befrienders, engaging over 200 volunteers, and providing over 2,000 hot meals and food parcels to the community and becoming the first Centre shielding the vulnerable in Camden.

They have also announced the SOLAS Season - a curated series of online culture and community to keep us all connected and inspired during challenging times. This includes concerts, storytelling, classes and talks.

The closure of the Centre has resulted in a significant financial loss with the cancellation of several large fundraising events, and the necessity to raise funds for the LIC and its community is now more important than ever. Throughout the evening the LIC hope to raise £100,000 for the older Irish community it supports.

Ellen Ryan, CEO at The London Irish Centre said: ‘I am so proud of the way we have all pulled together as a community through this crisis. Staff, volunteers and our friends have worked hand in hand to ensure that we deliver the services and cultural output needed to enable the community to feel a sense of hope and resilience for the future. We have also received crucial support from the Irish Government and Irish Embassy, London, and our partners at Camden Council. This very special event is your opportunity to join us and support our essential work to enable us to continue our recovery into the future.’



Watch the event on www.facebook.com/ londonirishcentre or http:// youtube.com/londonirishcentre.



Full line up. More guests to be announced:

Dermot O’Leary

Niall Horan

Angela Scanlon

Laura Whitmore

Imelda May

Felispeaks

Lisa Hannigan

Loah

Lisa Dwan

Lorraine Maher

Dara O’Briain

Richard Corrigan

Gavin James

Robert Sheehan

Ciaran Cannon

Jack Lukeman

Mundy

Liam O’Maonlai

Jarlath Regan

The Blizzards

Siobhan McSweeney

Maverick Sabre