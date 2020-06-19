Monster truck run in Laois for boy who wants to learn to walk

A monster truck run takes place in Laois this weekend to raise money for therapy so a Portlaoise boy can learn how to walk.

Seven year old Jamie Mannion has an undiagnosed brain condition that has prevented him from learning to walk. Last October his parents Siobhan and Declan launched a fundraiser to raise €50,000 for three weeks of specialist intensive therapy in the US.

The fund for Jamie is now nearly halfway to the target.

A Monster Truck Run takes place this Saturday, June 20 from the Midway Hotel, Portlaoise.

Registration starts at 2pm and the run starts at 4pm. It will travel through Portaloise, Monasterevin, Ballybrittas and back to Portlaoise.

The organisers are asking for as many truck drivers as possible to take part.

"We would like to see as many trucks as we can but if you cannot make it on the day please see below for the gofundme details, so feel free to donate. https://gf.me/u/x3ztdy

Jamie's mother Siobhan has explained why Jamie needs therapy in a video (below).

"He is an amazing little man and we need to give him every chance. We've been through a lot with him, lots of it I didn't even mention, it would be a never ending video. Safe to say he's come a long way but needs a lot of support to keep on the road. Thanks to everyone who has supported us and continues to do so. We really appreciate it. Please share our story and Jamie's journey," she said.

Jamie needs the intensive therapy consisting of 4 hours a day for three weeks in the Napa Centre in America who have the expertise, technology and equipment to support Jamie in the goal of taking his first steps.

The GoFundMe fundraiser for Jamie Wants to Walk is at over €24,000. See it here.