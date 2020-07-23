Here's all the new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in August

Nearly another month down, and with it comes a whole new batch of TV shows, movies and documentaries arriving to Netflix.

If you've already worked your way through the bulk of what's currently on offer (like the rest of us), well then here's the list of everything due to be added to the streaming platform's catalogue across the month of August:

NETFLIX ORIGINAL TV SERIES



Mundo Mistério 4/8/2020



The Rain: Season 3 6/8/2020



High Seas: Season 3 7/8/2020



Selling Sunset: Season 3 7/8/2020



Sing On! Germany 7/8/2020



Tiny Creatures 7/8/2020



¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 7/8/2020



GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event 10/8/2020



Greenleaf: Season 5 12/8/2020



Teenage Bounty Hunters 14/8/2020



3%: Season 4 14/8/2020



Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story 14/8/2020



El robo del siglo 14/8/2020



Rita: Season 5 15/8/2020



DeMarcus Family Rules 19/8/2020



Biohackers 20/8/2020



Hoops 21/8/2020



Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 8/21/2020



Lucifer: Season 5 21/8/2020



Trinkets: Season 2 25/8/2020



Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol 26/8/2020



La venganza de Analía 26/8/2020



Million Dollar Beach House 26/8/2020



Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2



NETLIX FILM



Work It 7/8/2020



Berlin, Berlin 7/8/2020



Santana 28/8/2020



Une fille facile 13/8/2020



Project Power 14/8/2020



Crazy Awesome Teachers 17/8/2020



Crímenes de familia 19/8/2020



Fuego negro 21/8/2020



All Together Now 28/8/2020



The Sleepover 21/8/2020



Fearless 14/8/2020



NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY



Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning 4/8/2020



Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids 11/8/2020

NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARIES



Immigration Nation 3/8/2020



Connected 2/8/2020



World's Most Wanted 5/8/2020



Anelka : Misunderstood 5/8/2020



(Un)Well 12/8/2020



High Score 19/8/2020



John Was Trying to Contact Aliens 20/8/2020



Rising Phoenix 26/8/2020



NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY



Super Monsters: The New Class 1/8/2020



A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp 4/8/2020



Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave 4/8/2020



The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 7/8/2020



Wizards: Tales of Arcadia 7/8/2020



Word Party Songs 7/8/2020



The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space 7/8/2020



Alien TV 21/8/2020



Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun 14/8/2020



Glitch Techs: Season 2 17/8/2020



Emily's Wonder Lab 25/8/2020

NETFLIX ANIME



The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods 6/8/2020



Great Pretender 20/8/2020



Aggretsuko: Season 3 27/8/2020

Additional Licenced Highlights arriving in August



23/08/2020 13 Going on 30



01/08/2020 American History X



01/08/2020 American Pie Presents: Band Camp



01/08/2020 Bad Grandpa .5



14/08/2020 Bee Movie



01/08/2020 Child's Play 2



01/08/2020 Deep Impact



01/08/2020 DON'T TELL THE BRIDE: Season 1



15/08/2020 Drifters: Season 1-4



01/08/2020 Duplicity



01/08/2020 Flipped



01/08/2020 Friday Night Dinner: Season 5



01/08/2020 How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days



01/08/2020 Jackass 2.5



01/08/2020 Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie



01/08/2020 Jackass: Number Two



15/08/2020 Jackass: The Movie



09/08/2020 Jumanji



01/08/2020 Open Season



01/08/2020 Out of Sight



01/08/2020 Rumor Has It...



01/08/2020 Seed of Chucky



08/08/2020 Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1



01/08/2020 Sex and the City 2



01/08/2020 The Fall: Series 1-3



01/08/2020 The Imitation Game



14/08/2020 The Invention of Lying



01/08/2020 The Judge



01/08/2020 The Mask



03/08/2020 The Peanut Butter Falcon



13/08/2020 The Peanuts Movie



01/08/2020 The Saint



01/08/2020 The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1



01/08/2020 The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2



01/08/2020 The Twilight Saga: Eclipse



01/08/2020 The Twilight Saga: New Moon



01/08/2020 Twilight



26/08/2020 Venom