Twin Trees Heywood, Art and Cultural Festival returns to Laois

The Twin Trees Heywood, Art & Culture Festival 2020, takes place in the beautiful setting of Ballinakill and Heywood Gardens.

The event is a celebration of the history and heritage of the former Charter village, and the exquisite Lutyens designed formal garden, at Heywood Demesne.

After months of lockdown and uncertainty, Ballinakill’s Twin Trees Art & Culture Committee were delighted to recently announce that this year’s festival would take place as a fully outdoor event, to accommodate social distancing, running from August 20 to 23.

“Gardening almost became the national pastime in recent strange times, and this August we are inviting people to again spend some time in the garden - and of course we do mean Heywood Gardens,” said Caragh Burns-Sharma.

“Designed by Edwin Lutyens in 1906, the formal gardens and Demesne are simply a joy to behold, and are central to many of this year’s events, in conjunction with nearby Ballinakill Village,” she added.

Events at this year’s festival include En Plein Air Painting, Tour, Talks and Picnic Afternoon Tea, a Guided Historical Walk, Fishing Competition, Open Air Art Exhibition, Laois Food Market and Yoga In Heywood Gardens, with Simon Rogers, of Blackhill Woods Retreat.

Visitors will discover a real hidden gem, be amazed by the sheer beauty of the area - from the exquisite formal gardens, the surrounding woodlands and demesne, to the nearby former Charter Village of Ballinakill, which boasts the picturesque Gills Pond and Masslough Lake.

Upon leaving the festival all attendees will not only have seen and experienced the beauty of the place, but will also appreciate its fascinating history, from 17h century William Trench, to the 20th century contributions of Edwin Lutyens and Gertrude Jekyll.

Spend a day in the garden - Heywood Gardens!

Tour, Talks and Picnic Afternoon Tea - August 22nd, Heywood Gardens

A Guided Tour of Heywood Gardens, with Lutyens' descendant, Amanda Pitcairn will be followed by talks with Dr. Matthew Jebb, Botanic Gardens, and Geoff Stebbings, Editor of Garden Answers Magazine, and former Head Gardener at the Royal Botanic Garden.

The talks will take place, either side of Afternoon Tea, which will be served picnic-style.

All of this year's Tour, Talks and Picnic Afternoon Tea takes place outdoors, in the wonderful setting of the Edwin Lutyens designed Heywood Gardens, Ballinakill.

The Art of Painting Outdoors! - Three Day Tutored En Plein Air

Our tutored En Plein Air event, which is open to beginners, and accomplished artists alike, will take place during Heritage Week 2020, from August 20th - 22nd.

This truly is a unique outdoor painting experience, set in the tranquil beauty of Heywood Gardens, the surrounding lakes and woodlands, and Ballinakill Village.

We are thrilled to welcome back our tutors, Jock Nichols and Bridgette Flannery, who oversaw last year's En Plein Air, and in addition, to welcome a new tutor, Geraldine O'Reilly, to this year's event.

As with all outdoor events, we advise you to be weather ready. Bring your sun-cream and brolly!

This event is presented by the Twin Trees Art & Culture Committee, Ballinakill, and is supported by Laois County Council, Laois Partnership Company, Laois Local Community Development Committee, Laois Leader, Government of Ireland Project Ireland 2040, Office of Public Works, and The European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.

For more information on the Twin Trees Heywood, Art & Culture Festival, and Booking Information, please visit www.twintrees.ie.

Twin Trees Art & Culture Committee, Ballinakill is a voluntary committee, formed to highlight both Ballinakill Village and Heywood Gardens, as a tourist destination.

All funds raised are invested in festival costs and improvements, and local community projects.