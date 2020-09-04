No plans for the weekend? Not to worry, Netflix has you covered with a host of new shows and movies

If your weekend plans consist of varying levels of TV, Netflix and food - not necessarily in that order - you're not alone.

As society and life continues to take baby steps towards pre-Covid times, for the most part we're still stuck in the new normal. Not to fear though, streaming giant Netflix have a host of new shows and movies landing on the platform this weekend to tie us over.

Here are some of the highlights:

AWAY (New on Netflix)

From Executive Producer Jason Katims, the Netflix series Away is a thrilling, emotional drama on an epic scale that celebrates the incredible advancements humans can achieve and the personal sacrifices they must make along the way. As American astronaut Emma Green (Hilary Swank) prepares to lead an international crew on the first mission to Mars, she must reconcile her decision to leave behind her husband (Josh Charles) and teenage daughter (Talitha Bateman) when they need her the most. As the crew's journey into space intensifies, their personal dynamics and the effects of being away from their loved ones back on Earth become increasingly complex. Away shows that sometimes to reach for the stars, we must leave home behind.

Young Wallander (New on Netflix)

Based on the best selling Kurt Wallander novels by Henning Mankell, a modern reimagining of the legendary detective, Kurt Wallander, who must navigate the increasingly violent environment of present-day Sweden. When he is unable to save a teenager from a gruesome attack, Wallander must learn to cope with his guilt in order to solve the crime.

I'm Thinking of Ending Things (New on Netflix)

Despite second thoughts about their relationship, a young woman (Jessie Buckley) takes a road trip with her new boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) to his family farm. Trapped at the farm during a snowstorm with Jake’s mother (Toni Collette) and father (David Thewlis), the young woman begins to question the nature of everything she knew or understood about her boyfriend, herself, and the world. An exploration of regret, longing and the fragility of the human spirit, I'M THINKING OF ENDING THINGS is directed and written by Academy Award® winner Charlie Kaufman (ETERNAL SUNSHINE OF THE SPOTLESS MIND). Inspired by Iain Reid's bestselling namesake novel. Nothing is as it seems when a woman experiencing misgivings about her new boyfriend joins him on a road trip to meet his parents at their remote farm. Stars Jessica Buckley

Chef's Table: BBQ (New on Netflix)

The critically-acclaimed and Emmy-nominated series returns for its latest iteration, delving into the smoky, juicy world of barbecue. Featured chefs and pitmasters include Tootsie Tomantez, an 85-year-old grandmother who still shovels the coals at her Texas restaurant; Lennox Hastie, a remarkable Australian chef who sources all of his ingredients from the Outback; Rodney Scott of South Carolina, who is known for his whole hog barbecue; and Rosalia Chay Chuc, a traditional Mayan chef who serves Cochinita Pibil out of her Mexico home.

Love, Guaranteed (New on Netflix)

To save her small law firm, earnest lawyer Susan (Rachael Leigh Cook) takes a high-paying case from Nick (Damon Wayans Jr.), a charming new client who wants to sue a dating website that guarantees love. But as the case heats up, so do Susan and Nick's feelings for each other.

La Partita (New on Netflix)

A single football match played on a dirt pitch in suburban Rome centres this story of a poor community struggling with ethical and moral dilemmas.

Freaks – You're One of Us (New on Netflix)

A working mom discovers she has superhero powers, suppressed by years of medication, and joins forces with two others like her to better the world.

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions (New on Netflix)

Stand-up comedian, actor and “Last Comic Standing” winner Felipe Esparza digs deeper into his past in his first Netflix Original comedy specials, Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions and Felipe Esparza: Malas Decisiones. Filmed in Santa Ana, California as two separate performances – one in English and one in Spanish – the specials showcase Esparza’s edgy style of humour as the perfect vehicle to weave through difficult anecdotes of his childhood and mistakes in his adult life with ease. Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions and Felipe Esparza: Malas Decisiones launch globally on Netflix on September 1, 2020.

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre (New on Netflix)

Brazilian comedian Afonso Padilha dives into his humble beginnings and digs out hilarious stories about his childhood in this very personal set.

Bad Boy Billionaires: India (New on Netflix)

This investigative docuseries explores the greed, fraud and corruption that built up — and ultimately brought down — India’s most infamous tycoons.

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! (New on Netflix)

In this interactive special, you'll find your calling at Baby Corp by making choices and carrying out missions as part of a virtual aptitude test.

True: Friendship Day (New on Netflix)

When a giant Grippity-Grab snags Grizelda’s friendship bracelet and turns her into a mermaid, True heads under the sea with magic wishes to save the day.

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices (New on Netflix)

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices is a live-action collection of twelve five minute episodes featuring prominent Black celebrities and artists reading children's books from Black authors that highlight the Black experience. Hosted by Marley Dias (author and founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks campaign), the collection of books and conversations centre around themes of identity, respect, justice, and action -- providing families a toolset to start meaningful conversations with kids about difficult topics through short-form book-based content.

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 (New on Netflix)

The PALs return to the Palomino Bluffs Riding Academy, where a new term brings big mysteries, fresh friendships and a chance to save the school!