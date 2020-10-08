REVEALED: Amy Huberman among the stars on this Friday's The Late Late Show

Amy Huberman, Kathleen Watkins, Kevin Bacon, Dara Ó Briain and Lyra are among guests on The Late Late Show this Friday at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.

Amy Huberman joins Ryan Tubridy as she prepares to launch a new series of her successful show Finding Joy. She will be chatting about emerging from lockdown, expecting her third baby and why she chose to reveal her baby news on Instagram. Plus, she will give an insight into what she has discovered about her new home's spooky past.

In her first television interview since her beloved husband Gay Byrne died, Kathleen Watkins joins Ryan to chat about how poetry brings her comfort, how she managed to survive the last few months cocooning and what life is like for her now without her beloved Gay.

Following on from Russell Crowe's tarantula story, funny man Dara Ó’Briain will be sending us his own musings from London. Dara O'Briain has a story to share with The Late Late Show viewers that will make you laugh until you cry.

Kevin Bacon will talk about why whenever gets footloose at a wedding and how he gave Tom Hanks the ultimate acting lesson. Plus, he will explain the phenomenon of Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon and how he has learned to embrace this cult status.

Jennifer Edge's healthy 17-year-old son was struck down with Covid-19 and she lived every mother's nightmare when she couldn't see him for 18 long days. She joins Ryan with her son Jack to share their story and talk about Jack's long road to recovery.

Breakthrough pop artist Lyra chats with Ryan about Tinder, singing in mass and finding money under the mattress.

Singers Claudia Boyle and Red Hurley will also be in-studio to perform Time to Say Goodbye.

All of this and more on The Late Late Show this Friday at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.