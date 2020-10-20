TV chef Donal Skehan's new midweek series brings family food to the forefront

We’ve all adapted to changes big and small over the last few months and for Donal Skehan, returning home to Ireland with his wife Sofie and their two young sons Noah and Oliver from LA in April now seems like a distant memory as they settle back into family life on these shores.

The move reminded Donal that no matter where you are or what is going on in the world, family life keeps on going, inspiring his brand-new series Donal’s Family Food in Minutes, starting on October 21 on RTÉ One, sponsored by SPAR.

Whether you are cooking a speedy supper, celebrating a special occasion, cooking a Sunday roast, or simply taking some time out for date night with your partner when the kids have been put to bed, Donal will guide you safely through the hustle and bustle of family life with a show packed full of recipes to refresh your repertoire and impress your loved ones.

With ten years under his belt as a TV host & food writer, Donal will revisit some of his best-loved recipes while providing his audience with do-able meals that anyone can master.

In the first of ten episodes starting this Wednesday, Donal will whip up a seriously moreish Family Taco Feast, inspired by the taco truck he visited every Tuesday in L.A., followed by his most popular recipe, an indulgent Chocolate Biscuit Cake to satisfy any chocoholics dreams. His One Pan Italian Chicken, will have everyone coming back for more and to finish up is his Damn Good Shepherd’s Pie – slow cooking lamb shanks so the meat falls off the bone is sure to become a ‘go to’ a recipe time and again!

Swapping Los Angeles for Dublin unlocked a sense of nostalgia for Donal and he recalls some of his favourite foods from childhood during the series too, sharing recipes handed down to him through the generations of home cooks that came before him.

With two children under two of his own now, Donal knows a thing or two about juggling parenthood, work and cooking, so when temptation for a takeaway is creeping in after a long week, he has got you covered with some tasty, healthier alternatives that are kinder on your pocket. And - dare we say it - with Christmas just around the corner, Donal will be on hand to give you quick and easy ideas in the run up to the festive period so you have more time to spend with the family and less time slaving over the stove!

"I am really excited to be back with my new show Donal’s Family Food in Minutes and really delighted to be working with SPAR again for the 10th year. This entire show is about making life easy in the kitchen. I want people to come away from watching this series with a playbook of classic family recipes that they’ll use time and time again. They work for my family and I know they’ll work for yours as well," said Donal.

A spokesperson for Spar commented, "We’re delighted to be partnering with Donal once again for what we expect to be a wonderfully entertaining show. Everyone at SPAR is very proud of our long-standing relationship with Donal and we’re very excited to see what he cooks up in this new series of his show. As the winter months settle in I am sure we are all looking for that extra inspiration and Donal will certainly provide it.

Tune in on Wednesdays from October 21 at 8.30pm on RTÉ One.