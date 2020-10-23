Perfect Timing! Here's everything new on Netflix for the Bank Holiday weekend

Netflix has released the details of all the new shows, documentaries and movies coming to the streaming platform just in time for the Bank Holiday weekend.

With the country is in the early days of a second lockdown, our Netflix consumption levels are set to soar this weekend.

Grab some popcorn and snacks and let the long weekend begin!

Rebecca (Now on Netflix)

After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas). Directed by Ben Wheatley (High Rise, Free Fire) and produced by Working Title Films (Emma, Darkest Hour), Rebecca is a mesmerising and gorgeously rendered psychological thriller based on Daphne du Maurier’s beloved 1938 gothic novel.



Over the Moon (Now on Netflix)

Fuelled with determination and a passion for science, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. There she ends up on an unexpected quest, and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures. Directed by animation legend Glen Keane, and produced by Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou, Over the Moon is an exhilarating musical adventure about moving forward, embracing the unexpected, and the power of imagination. Stars Cathy Ang, Phillipa Soo, Robert G. Chiu, Ken Jeong, John Cho, Ruthie Ann Miles, Margaret Cho, Kimiko Glenn, Artt Butler and Sandra Oh.

The Queen's Gambit (Now on Netflix)

Based on the novel by Walter Tevis, the Netflix limited series drama The Queen's Gambit is a coming-of-age story that explores the true cost of genius. Abandoned and entrusted to a Kentucky orphanage in the late 1950s, a young Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) discovers an astonishing talent for chess while developing an addiction to tranquilizers provided by the state as a sedative for the children. Haunted by her personal demons and fuelled by a cocktail of narcotics and obsession, Beth transforms into an impressively skilled and glamorous outcast while determined to conquer the traditional boundaries established in the male-dominated world of competitive chess. The series is directed and written by two-time Academy Award nominee Scott Frank and executive produced by Frank, William Horberg and Allan Scott, who also co-created the series. The Queen's Gambit stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Marielle Heller, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Moses Ingram, Harry Melling and Bill Camp.



My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3 (Now on Netflix)

David Letterman returns to the host seat with My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, combining humor, curiosity and in-depth conversations with extraordinary people. The four-episode third season of the Netflix talk show series will welcome another round of guests, including Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chappelle and Lizzo. David Letterman is host; executive producers are Lydia Tenaglia, Chris Collins, Chris Cechin-De la Rosa, and Alexandra Lowry for Zero Point Zero Production; Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay for Worldwide Pants also serving as executive producers.

You Me Her: Season 5 (Now on Netflix)

Izzy returns to Portland to find that life has continued on without her.

Move (Now on Netflix)

Discover the brilliant dancers and choreographers who are shaping the art of movement around the world in this documentary series.

Star Trek: Discovery: Season 3 (Now on Netflix)

This season truly takes the Discovery crew where no one has gone before: 930 years into the future. And the Federation has undergone a few changes.

Grand Army (Now on Netflix)

Five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn take on a chaotic world as they fight to succeed, survive, break free and seize the future.

Dream Home Makeover (Now on Netflix)

Shea and Syd McGee of Studio McGee help dreams come true for real families looking to update their home tailored to their own unique style.

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness (Now on Netflix)

Sara Howard calls on her friends Dr. Laszlo Kreizler and journalist John Moore for assistance when she’s hired to find the Spanish ambassador’s kidnapped baby, leading to the discovery of a disturbing series of murders.



Perdida (Now on Netflix)

Antonio sets himself up to be arrested so he'll be sent to Colombia's worst prison, La Brecha. He's after the man who kidnapped his daughter years ago.

Barbarians (Now on Netflix)

Three people's fates are interwoven in the Battle of the Teutoburg Forest in 9 A.D., during which Germanic warriors halt the spread of the Roman Empire.

Cadaver (Now on Netflix)

A family is invited into a theatre performance during an apocalypse and promised a meal and a good night as escapism for the situation. After their meal and during the performance they start to realise all is not what it seems and they realise they have to escape a group of cannibals who have made their choices to survive the apocalypse. They have to decide whether to join or fight.

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (Now on Netflix)

Lightning splits the Magic School Bus into three pieces, scattering the class across the globe with different versions of Ms. Frizzle aboard each bus!