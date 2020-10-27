Christmas comes early as new round the clock festive music stream launched

With just eight weeks to go until the big day, iRadio has launched its first-ever digital music stream dedicated entirely to Christmas music.

'iLoveChristmas' has already began streaming on the iRadio App and is also accessible on Amazon Alexa devices by saying 'Launch iRadio's iLoveChristmas'.

iRadio CEO Mark Cunning said that given the year we've had, we could all use some Christmas cheer.

''2020 has been a really tough year for all of us, and even though we're still eight weeks out from the big day, we could all do with a bit of festive cheer in our lives, which iLoveChristmas will provide.

"We've wanted to launch a Christmas channel for a long time now and listeners can expect the best of the best Christmas tunes, to really get you into that holiday spirit."

According to the station, you can expect to hear nothing but the most iconic Christmas songs non-stop 24/7.

iLoveChristmas is just one of the latest exclusive additions to the iRadio app, it also features iLoveDance and iLoveOldskool.