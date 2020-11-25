Need a new series to binge? Here's the full list of everything coming to Netflix in time for Christmas

Netflix has released the details of all the TV shows, movies, documentaries and more landing on the streaming platform across December.

With the evening's getting longer, darker and colder in the run up to Christmas, spending another weekend of lockdown curled up on the sofa binge-watching TV series is likely on the cards for most of us.

There's something for all the family - or whoever else uses your password.

Here's everything new coming to Netflix in December:

NETFLIX ORIGINAL TV SERIES

The Holiday Movies That Made Us 01/12/2020

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag 04/12/2020

Selena: The Series 04/12/2020

Detention 05/12/2020

Lovestruck in the City 08/12/2020

Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 08/12/2020

Alice in Borderland 10/12/2020

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) 11/12/2020

Tiny Pretty Things 14/12/2020

Song Exploder: Volume 2 15/12/2020

How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding 16/12/2020

Run On 16/12/2020

Home for Christmas: Season 2 18/12/2020

Sweet Home 18/12/2020

Bridgerton 25/12/2020

Best Leftovers Ever! 30/12/2020

Equinox 30/12/2020

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 31/12/2020

NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILMS

Angela's Christmas Wish 01/12/2020

Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders) 04/12/2020

Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem) 03/12/2020

Break 03/12/2020

Leyla Everlasting 04/12/2020

Cops and Robbers 28/12/2020

MANK 04/12/2020

Bombay Rose 04/12/2020

DNA 26/12/2020

Fierce 02/12/2020

Grandma's Last Wishes (El testamento de la abuela) 25/12/2020

Rose Island (L'Incredibile storia dell'Isola Delle Rose) 09/12/2020

The Prom 11/12/2020

Canvas 11/12/2020

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom 18/12/2020

The Midnight Sky 23/12/2020

Your Name Engraved Herein 23/12/2020

AK VS AK 24/12/2020

A California Christmas 14/12/2020

NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY

Natalie Palamides: Nate - A One Man Show 01/12/2020

Hazel Brugger: Tropical 02/12/2020

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic 02/12/2020

Best of Stand-Up 2020 31/12/2020

NETFLIX DOCUMENTARIES

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck 22/12/2020

Alien Worlds 02/12/2020

Emicida: AmarElo - It’s All For Yesterday (Emicida: AmarElo - É Tudo Para Ontem) 08/12/2020

The Surgeon's Cut 09/12/2020

Giving Voice 11/12/2020

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America 16/12/2020

Anitta: Made In Honorio 16/12/2020

The Ripper 16/12/2020

NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas 05/12/2020

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday 03/12/2020

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas 04/12/2020

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers 08/12/2020

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure 08/12/2020

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas 09/12/2020

The Big Show Show: Christmas 09/12/2020

A Trash Truck Christmas 11/12/2020

Hilda: Season 2 14/12/2020

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs 22/12/2020

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 26/12/2020

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara 26/12/2020

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone 26/12/2020

NETFLIX ANIME

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise 30/12/2020