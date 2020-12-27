The Supervet from Laois features in Channel 4 Christmas special

Popstar Will Young brings his pitbull Labrador cross named Diamond to Ballyfin's Supervet Prof Noel Fitzpatrick on the Laois man's Christmas special to air on Sunday night, December 27.

The dog has been suffering from a painful limp which Noel suspects is cruciate ligament damage.

Noel will also be treating a pug at his clinic in the UK when the show airs on Channel 4 at 8pm.

Helping the animals AND giving them a 5* dining experience - Noel is a dream The Supervet at Christmas, tonight at 8pm. @ProfNoelFitz pic.twitter.com/RM86MF7YkB — Channel 4 (@Channel4) December 27, 2020