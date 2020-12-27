The Supervet from Laois features in Channel 4 Christmas special

Leinster Express Reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

noel fitzpatrick

Prof Noel Fitzpatrick aka The Supervet and his team

Popstar Will Young brings his pitbull Labrador cross named Diamond to Ballyfin's Supervet Prof Noel Fitzpatrick on the Laois man's Christmas special to air on Sunday night, December 27.

The dog has been suffering from a painful limp which Noel suspects is cruciate ligament damage.

Noel will also be treating a pug at his clinic in the UK when the show airs on Channel 4 at 8pm.