RTÉ's Eye on Nature wildlife photography competition has a top prize of €1,000

RTÉ has joined forces with The National Botanic Gardens to launch exciting new wildlife photographic competition Eye On Nature.

The overall winner will receive a cash prize of €1,000 and the 12 finalists’ photographs will be exhibited at The Botanic Gardens from mid-March. The finalists will also receive an annual family pass to all OPW attractions.

So if you’ve snapped a beautiful butterfly, a delightful deer or a fantastic fox in 2020 you could be in with a chance of winning.

The competition launched on Monday last and people have until February 5 to submit their entries to rte.ie/eyeonnature, where full details are available plus terms and conditions and photography requirements.

The finalists and winners will be chosen by a panel of three judges: award-winning wildlife and nature photographer Sheena Jolley, Niall Hatch from Birdwatch Ireland, and The National Botanic Gardens director Dr Matthew Jebb.

The competition and lots of great nature and wildlife content will be featured on RTÉ’s Today Show, Radio 1’s Mooney Goes Wild and www.rte.ie from now until March. The finalists and overall winner of Eye on Nature will be announced live on a special edition of The Today Show from The Botanic Gardens in March.

"It is said that a picture is worth a thousand words. Nowhere is this truer than in the art of wildlife photography," said presenter Derek Mooney.

"Sometimes pictures can make us feel like we are riding on an emotional rollercoaster. They can make us feel happy or sad, even outraged but most of all they make us curious. As a species, humans are curious, we want to know what lead to that moment captured in the photograph. Sometimes we want to be part of the action, but mostly we are content to just enjoy the spectacle.

"Have you ever seen a Robin puff up its feathers in order to keep warm on a really cold day? Young fox cubs playing together in the park? The perfect heart shape that Mute swans make when they bow to each other during the courtship ritual? I'll bet you're curious to see them now," he added.