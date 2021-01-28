Guests revealed for this week's Late Late Show on RTE One

The guests have been revealed for this week's Late Late Show on RTÉ One.

Vicky Phelan, Tommie Gorman, Shane Carthy, Sea Shanty sensation Nathan Evans, and Axa Community Heroes are among the guests on The Late Late Show this Friday.

This week, Vicky Phelan underwent her first week of treatment in Maryland, for what she hopes will be a process that will prolong her life and afford her more time with her family. Vicky joins Ryan from the US to give an update on her journey so far.

RTÉ's Northern Editor Tommie Gorman will be joining Ryan to discuss Covid-19 and the border issue, and the standout moments from the four decades he has spent bringing news reports to Irish viewers and listeners.

Wellerman singer and TikTok sea shanty star Nathan Evans will speak about his meteoric rise to fame which resulted in him quitting his job and landing a record deal in the space of one week.

The Late Late Show will honour this year's Axa Community Heroes, the five finalists from across Ireland who have been doing pioneering work, going above and beyond to help others and doing it against all odds over the past year.

As a Dublin football prodigy, big things were expected of midfielder Shane Carthy when he was called up by Jim Gavin to the senior team aged just 18. What people did not know was that since 5th year in school, Shane had been battling with his mental health and experiencing suicidal thoughts. Shane will speak to Ryan about how he got through the darkest of days.

Music on the show will be from Niamh Regan, the RTÉ Choice Music Prize nominee from Galway.

All of this, plus more, on The Late Late Show on RTÉ One Friday, January 29th at 9.35pm.