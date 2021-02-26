What to Watch: Here's eight of the best movies on TV this weekend

Friday has rolled around once more - here's your guide to the best movies on TV this weekend.

Friday

Black '47 (2018) - Virgin Media One @9.30pm

An Irish mercenary fighting for the British in 1847 abandons his post and returns home, hoping to be reunited with his family. However, he arrives home in the middle of the great famine, a disaster that proves even more harrowing than the horrors of war he has witnessed. Period drama, starring Hugo Weaving and James Frecheville

Upgrade (2018) - Film 4 @9pm

Technophobe Grey Trace is left confined to a wheelchair after being mugged. His only hope for revenge is Stem, an experimental computer chip implant that allows him to control his body. However, once implanted, Stem starts talking to Trace and takes over his body. Sci-fi thriller from Saw veteran Leigh Whannell, starring Logan Marshall-Green and Melanie Vallejo

Tropic Thunder (2008) - BBC One NI @12.35am

A director's epic Vietnam movie is behind schedule and over budget. Taking the advice of the grizzled war veteran on whose life the film is based, he drops the actors into a jungle with the intention of filming them fighting guerrilla-style - but the cast is unaware the surrounding warfare is genuine. Comedy, directed by and starring Ben Stiller, with Jack Black, Steve Coogan and, in an Oscar-nominated role, Robert Downey Jr

Saturday

Boogie Nights (1997) - TG4 @9.30pm

A high-school dropout in the 1970s lands a job with a leading hardcore porn director, and is thrown into a strange world inhabited by bizarre characters - only to find fame and fortune come at a price. Drama, starring Mark Wahlberg, Burt Reynolds, Julianne Moore, William H Macy, Heather Graham and Philip Seymour Hoffman

Twister (1996) - RTE Two @9.50pm

A storm-chaser and her estranged husband are brought together in a joint project to monitor the path of an oncoming tornado - but the pair face a race against the clock as a rival government-backed group with hi-tech resources tries to beat them to it. Action thriller, starring Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Cary Elwes, Jami Gertz and Philip Seymour Hoffman

Sunday

Eddie the Eagle (2016) - E4 @6.55pm

Biopic of British sporting underdog Eddie Edwards. Determined to fulfil his dreams of becoming an Olympic athlete, Edwards trains as a ski jumper - a field in which Britain had no other competitors. He secures a place in the 1988 Winter Olympics, where his can-do attitude makes him a media sensation in the face of a losing streak. Starring Taron Egerton, Hugh Jackman and Christopher Walken

Passengers (2016) - RTE 2 @9pm

A spacecraft transporting thousands of people to a distant planet malfunctions. As woken travelling companions Jim Preston and Aurora Lane fall in love, they are soon on a collision course with more technical problems and a dark secret. Fantasy adventure, starring Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt and Michael Sheen

Jimmy's Hall (2014) - Virgin Media Three @10.20pm

An Irish socialist is forced into exile in 1921 after local authorities object to him running a dance hall. After 10 years in America, he returns home to care for his ageing mother. Seeing the poverty of the surrounding area, he decides to risk further conflict by reopening his abandoned hall. Ken Loach's fact-based period drama, starring Barry Ward, Simone Kirby and Andrew Scott