WATCH: Who are the guests for tonight's Graham Norton Show?

The guests have been revealed for tonight's Graham Norton Show and it is another star-studded line-up.

Joining Graham on Friday night will be Kate Winslet, Orlando Bloom, Irish writer and comedian Aisling Bea, Stanley Tucci and Kingsley Ben-Adir, with music from Silk City featuring Ellie Goulding.

Hollywood star Kate Winslet joins Grahm to talk about her role in romantic Victorian drama Ammonite, and versatile actor, Stanley Tucci, speaks about portraying a writer with dementia in Supernova.

Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom joins to discuss his powerful revenge drama Retaliation, and rising British star Kingsley Ben-Adir talks about his new sci-fi anthology, Soulmates.

Music on the night will be from Silk City ft Ellie Goulding, who perform New Love.

Catch the programme tonight, Friday, on BBC One at 10.45pm.